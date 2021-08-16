Suspect Sought After Shots Fired Outside DelCo Bowling Alley

Police in Delaware County are seeking the public's help identifying a man who they say fired shots during an argument at a bowling alley Friday night, reports say.

An alleged child custody dispute between a man and his ex-girlfriend broke out outside Wynnewood Lanes on the 2200 block of Haverford Road in Haverford Township around 10:30 p.m., police told 6abc.

The man then pulled out a handgun fired four to six shots, missing the woman, the outlet reports.

The man fled the scene. Anyone with information is urged to contact Haverford police at (610) 853-1298.

Click here for the full report by 6abc.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.