Contact Us
Delaware Daily Voice serves Aston Twp, Chester, Concord Twp, Haverford Twp, Marple Twp, Radnor Twp, Ridley Twp, Springfield Twp, Upper Chichester Twp & Upper Darby Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Delaware Daily Voice serves Aston Twp, Chester, Concord Twp, Haverford Twp, Marple Twp, Radnor Twp, Ridley Twp, Springfield Twp, Upper Chichester Twp & Upper Darby Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
Breaking News: Poker Player's Public Battle With Demons Ends In Fatal Plunge From NJ High-Rise
Police & Fire

Suspect Sought After Shots Fired Outside DelCo Bowling Alley

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
Wynnewood Lanes
Wynnewood Lanes Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

Police in Delaware County are seeking the public's help identifying a man who they say fired shots during an argument at a bowling alley Friday night, reports say.

An alleged child custody dispute between a man and his ex-girlfriend broke out outside Wynnewood Lanes on the 2200 block of Haverford Road in Haverford Township around 10:30 p.m., police told 6abc.

The man then pulled out a handgun fired four to six shots, missing the woman, the outlet reports.

The man fled the scene. Anyone with information is urged to contact Haverford police at (610) 853-1298.

Click here for the full report by 6abc.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Delaware Daily Voice!

Serves Aston Twp, Chester, Concord Twp, Haverford Twp, Marple Twp, Radnor Twp, Ridley Twp, Springfield Twp, Upper Chichester Twp & Upper Darby Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.