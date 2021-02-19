Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Delaware Daily Voice serves Aston Twp, Chester, Concord Twp, Haverford Twp, Marple Twp, Radnor Twp, Ridley Twp, Springfield Twp, Upper Chichester Twp & Upper Darby Twp
Support Surges For Millbourne Firefighter Who Lost Apartment In Blaze

Nicole Acosta
Sandie Archie Photo Credit: Millbourne Fire Company Facebook
The apartment building in Upper Darby, Delaware County. Photo Credit: Millbourne Fire Company Facebook

Support is surging for a Millbourne Fire Company crew member who was trapped then rescued while she was working through a fire that tore through her apartment building, authorities said.

Around $1,700 in recovery funds had been raised on a GoFundMe page for Sandie Archie and her husband Gene, who reportedly did not have renter's insurance.

Archie was attempting to extinguish the fire in her Upper Darby apartment building before being rescued by her crew members of the Millbourne Fire Company on Feb. 17, according to a Facebook post.

"I can honestly say without this woman I don't know if I would still be here today," Mariah Santomieri, Archie's grandaughter wrote on the campaign page.

"Anyone who knows her knows she has a huge heart and will do anything and everything she can to help anyone who needs it. Please help her in her time of need. If anyone deserves it it's definitely her!"

