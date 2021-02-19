Support Surges For Millbourne Firefighter Who Lost Apartment In Blaze

Support is surging for a Millbourne Fire Company crew member who was trapped then rescued while she was working through a fire that tore through her apartment building, authorities said.

Around $1,700 in recovery funds had been raised on a GoFundMe page for Sandie Archie and her husband Gene, who reportedly did not have renter's insurance.

Archie was attempting to extinguish the fire in her Upper Darby apartment building before being rescued by her crew members of the Millbourne Fire Company on Feb. 17, according to a Facebook post.

"I can honestly say without this woman I don't know if I would still be here today," Mariah Santomieri, Archie's grandaughter wrote on the campaign page.

Today was a sad day for The Millbourne fire company family.. Today one of our members were trapped in her apartment do... Posted by Millbourne Fire Company on Wednesday, February 17, 2021

"Anyone who knows her knows she has a huge heart and will do anything and everything she can to help anyone who needs it. Please help her in her time of need. If anyone deserves it it's definitely her!"

