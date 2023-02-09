Stolen, Modified Gun Found After Delco Police Chase: Cops

A police chase through Delaware County and Philadelphia ended with a weapons charge, according to authorities.

An officer in Darby Township was patrolling Hook Road near the Philadelphia city limits when he spotted a 2012 Dodge Caravan with a fake out-of-state temporary license plate, the department said in a statement.

When the officer pulled closer, he also noticed a busted brake light, police wrote.

The cop turned on his lights and the minivan pulled over just past the creek, on South 84th Street in Philly, the department said. But as the officer approached, the driver took off.

The driver allegedly had a "Glock 17 handgun" on the passenger side seat, when police pulled him over, authorities wrote. Officers said the weapon was "fully loaded" with a round in the chamber, and that it had "contained a component which would allow the firearm to become fully automatic."

The gun was previously reported stolen from a Philly resident, detectives said.

Tamir Mozelle, 19, of Philadelphia, was arrested and charged with multiple felonies including attempted aggravated assault, receiving stolen property, and firearms offenses, according to court records.

He remains at the Delco lockup in lieu of a $250,000 bail bond and will return to court on Feb. 21 for his preliminary hearing, legal filings show.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Delaware and receive free news updates.