Contact Us
Delaware Daily Voice serves Aston Twp, Chester, Concord Twp, Haverford Twp, Marple Twp, Radnor Twp, Ridley Twp, Springfield Twp, Upper Chichester Twp & Upper Darby Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Delaware Daily Voice serves Aston Twp, Chester, Concord Twp, Haverford Twp, Marple Twp, Radnor Twp, Ridley Twp, Springfield Twp, Upper Chichester Twp & Upper Darby Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
Breaking News: PA Man Wanted For Raping GF's Unconscious Friend Surrenders: Police
Police & Fire

Police Seek ID For Chester City Carjackers

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
Police in Delaware County are seeking the public’s help identifying two men who stole an SUV at gunpoint last month.
Police in Delaware County are seeking the public’s help identifying two men who stole an SUV at gunpoint last month. Photo Credit: City of Chester Police Department (Facebook)

Police in Delaware County are seeking the public’s help identifying two men who stole an SUV at gunpoint last month.

The pair — pictured above — approached a 60-year-old delivery driver at gunpoint in the 1500 block of Arbor Drive around 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 20, Chester City police said.

One of the men demanded the driver's SUV while the other man stood nearby, according to police. The driver complied, and the pair fled in his 2017 Maroon Honda CRV, police said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Michael Maher at 610-447-8430 or mmaher310@chesterpolice.org

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.