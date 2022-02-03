Police Seek ID For Chester City Carjackers

Police in Delaware County are seeking the public’s help identifying two men who stole an SUV at gunpoint last month.

The pair — pictured above — approached a 60-year-old delivery driver at gunpoint in the 1500 block of Arbor Drive around 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 20, Chester City police said.

One of the men demanded the driver's SUV while the other man stood nearby, according to police. The driver complied, and the pair fled in his 2017 Maroon Honda CRV, police said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Michael Maher at 610-447-8430 or mmaher310@chesterpolice.org

