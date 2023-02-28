Philly's Super Bowl Sunday Outages Were Caused By Cord-Cutting Vandal: Cops

The cable and internet service outages that threatened countless Super Bowl parties across the region were caused intentionally by a vandal, according to Philadelphia police.

Officers were called to the 2700 block of Tulip Street in the city's Olde Richmond neighborhood at 4:45 p.m. on Feb. 12 — just under two hours before kickoff — for a report of vandalism, the department revealed in a statement.

They arrived and spoke with an Xfinity employee who said multiple customers were experiencing cable outages. Investigators later determined that "five major fiber-optic data lines had been cut, causing roughly $10,000 in damage and affecting up to 17,000 viewers.

In surveillance footage from the scene released by police, the suspect is seen approaching an overpass before getting back in his vehicle and leaving. His truck is described as a white, four-door Ford pickup.

Anyone who can identify the suspect is urged to call or text the Philadelphia police tipline anonymously at 215-686-8477 or visit the department's website.

