Philly Drug Dealer Cooked Meth In Darby, Police Believe

Mac Bullock
Marcus Harris, a 27-year-old Philadelphia man accused of selling drugs, is charged with cooking meth in Darby Township.
A Philadelphia man accused of selling drugs cooked his methamphetamine in Delaware County, investigators believe. 

Marcus Harris, 27, was arrested Tuesday, Dec. 13 following an investigation by state, county, and local law enforcement officials, said Darby Township police in a statement. 

Authorities claim Harris had 4.25 pounds of meth and two illegally-owned guns in his possession at the time of his arrest. 

He's charged with several felonies including drug trafficking and weapons offenses, state court records show. As of Tuesday, Dec. 20, Harris was held at Delaware County Prison in lieu of a $300,000 bail bond and is due back in court on Jan. 4. 

