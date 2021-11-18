Pennsylvania Judge Takes Guilty Plea In Child Sex Assault Case

A Pennsylvania judge accepted a guilty plea in a case of child sex assault and obstructing a separate investigation, authorities announced Thursday.

Perry County District Judge Michael Schechterly, 58, of Newport pleaded guilty to inappropriate contact with minors, intimidating a witness, and obstructing an investigation of sexual misconduct by a state constable, according to Attorney General Josh Shapiro.

Schechterly, who was elected in 2011, was charged with unlawful contact with children and other counts in Nov. 2020 following a state police investigation that found he sexually assaulted a 12-year-old boy at his home in 2012, AG Shapiro said.

An investigation was launched into Schechterly after community members voiced concerns about his contact with children at a program in his church known as the “Royal Rangers” where he served as “Commander Mike," authorities said.

A witness reported that Schechterly touched his own genitals in the presence of the child, investigators said.

Investigators learned that he had inappropriate contact with minors at his home on multiple occasions, the AG's office said.

During the course of the investigation, state police identified two women who made allegations against a state constable working out of Schechterly’s district court office between 2013 and 2020, authorities said.

Once Schechterly was made aware of the complaints in Feb. 2013, he called the first victim and the constable to his office regarding a case over which he had jurisdiction, according to the investigators.

He maintained jurisdiction over her case until 2015, which denied the victim the opportunity to come forward, and hindered her reporting of the incident for nearly six years, the AG's office said.

“With this plea, the defendant is asking responsibility for his crimes and will be held accountable. This case serves as a reminder that no one, no matter their position of power, is above the law,” AG Shapiro said.

“My office will continue to investigate and prosecute anyone who abuses their authority to harm Pennsylvanians.”

He is expected to resign as a judge at the time of his sentencing.

