Man Stabbed Outside Delco Restaurant: Police

A man was stabbed outside a restaurant in Delaware County, authorities said.

The stabbing happened in the parking lot next to Bertucci's Italian Restaurant on the 500 block of West Lancaster Avenue in Wayne around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, according to Radnor Township police and 6abc.

The unidentified victim was taken to Paoli Hospital in unknown condition, authorities said.

The suspect has been apprehended, and there is no threat to the community, according to police.

Details on what led to the stabbing were not immediately known.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Delaware and receive free news updates.