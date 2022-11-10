Contact Us
Delaware Daily Voice serves Aston Twp, Chester, Concord Twp, Haverford Twp, Marple Twp, Radnor Twp, Ridley Twp, Springfield Twp, Upper Chichester Twp & Upper Darby Twp
Man Stabbed Outside Delco Restaurant: Police

Nicole Acosta
500 block of West Lancaster Avenue
500 block of West Lancaster Avenue Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A man was stabbed outside a restaurant in Delaware County, authorities said.

The stabbing happened in the parking lot next to Bertucci's Italian Restaurant on the 500 block of West Lancaster Avenue in Wayne around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, according to Radnor Township police and 6abc.

The unidentified victim was taken to Paoli Hospital in unknown condition, authorities said.

The suspect has been apprehended, and there is no threat to the community, according to police.

Details on what led to the stabbing were not immediately known. 

