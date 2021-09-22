'Let's Get It On:' Burglar Says Before Lunging At Ridley Police Corporal

A Delaware County burglar who lunged at a Ridley police corporal last week was arrested on multiple charges, authorities said.

A woman told emergency responders that a "white man wearing a black polo shirt with blue jeans" broke into her Haverford Road home through an unlocked door while she was in her basement around 4:40 p.m. on Sept. 15, according to the Ridley Township Police Department.

The man, identified as 58-year-old James Monroe, claimed to be looking for “Jim," police said. He was told that he was at the wrong house.

The woman's pug, "Frank," then attacked Monroe's leg, causing him to flee the house.

A neighbor heard the commotion and locked her front door prior to his attempt to gain access to her home as well, police said.

As officers arrived on the scene, Monroe, of Broomall, clenched his fists and walked toward Corporal Doyle, and said, “Come on – let’s get it on!”

In addition, Monroe asked him where his firearm was located. He then lunged toward the corporal's holstered firearm and came within one to two feet of it, police said.

Monroe was subsequently taken into custody despite resisting arrest.

Monroe was arrested on charges of criminal trespass, attempted criminal trespass, disarming law enforcement officer, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct.

He was being held on $25,000 bail, court records show.

His preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 4.

