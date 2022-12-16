Contact Us
Human Remains Found In Northeast Philly Basement: Report

Mac Bullock
Philly police investigating human remains at a Wissinoming home described encountering a "hoarding situation," and had to remove 3 dumpsters' worth of trash to reach the basement, a report claims.
Philly police investigating human remains at a Wissinoming home described encountering a "hoarding situation," and had to remove 3 dumpsters' worth of trash to reach the basement, a report claims. Photo Credit: Instagram/PhillyPolice

Philadelphia police are investigating after human bone fragments were discovered in a basement on the city's northeast side, according to a report from WFMZ

Detectives received a tip earlier this week that the body of a woman who went missing eight years ago was buried in the basement of a home on the 5200 block of Burton Street in Wissinoming, the outlet wrote, citing unnamed police sources. 

Investigators began searching the property and recovered "bone fragments from a human foot" roughly four feet beneath the concrete floor, WFMZ reported. 

Philadelphia police confirmed to Daily Voice that they are investigating a tip regarding human remains on the property, but declined to go into detail. 

The investigation has been slowed by conditions at the property, according to the report. Police described encountering a "hoarding situation" and said they removed three dumpsters' worth of garbage from the home, WFMZ writes. 

One neighbor told the outlet a "rotten egg smell" was coming from the building as police teams searched.

Click here for the full report from WFMZ. 

