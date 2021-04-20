Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Delaware Daily Voice
Fire Crews Rescue Driver From Upper Providence Crash

Nicole Acosta
Photo Credit: Trappe Fire Company No. 1

Firefighters rescued a driver from a crash in Upper Providence Township Monday evening, authorities said.

Fire crews arrived to find a woman trapped in the driver's seat of a car that crashed into a pole between Oldstate Road and Fruitfarm Road around 6:10 p.m., according to Trappe Fire Company No. 1.

Crews were able to extricate the woman after 10 minutes, authorities said.

EMS treated and transported her to an area hospital for medical treatment.

The scene was then turned over to the Upper Providence Township Police Department.

