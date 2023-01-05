Elderly Delco Couple Were Murdered, Investigators Believe

The husband and wife found dead in their Delaware County home on Monday were murdered, authorities believe.

State police were called to a home on Highland Drive in Chester Heights Borough at about 5:15 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 2 for a welfare check, Daily Voice has reported.

There, troopers found two adults dead. They are now identified as 72-year-old Richard Zajko and 69-year-old Rita Zajko, state police said in a release Thursday, Jan. 5.

Investigators believe the couple were murdered and are treating the case as a homicide, officials said. They did not describe their reasoning, nor have they given a cause of death for either victim.

According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, police were called by a family member who had not heard from the couple in a long time, and asked them to conduct a welfare check. It's not clear when investigators believe the pair were murdered.

Neighbors told the newspaper the couple had lived in their Highland Drive home for decades.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Pennsylvania State Police's Troop K at Media Station by calling 484-840-1000. To submit an anonymous tip, call 1-800-472-8477.

