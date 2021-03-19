DelCo Driver Crashes Into Vacant Building In Newtown Square

A driver crashed into a vacant building in Newtown Square Friday morning, authorities said.

Fire crews responded to the 4800 block of West Chester Pike where they saw the severely damaged black SUV in the middle of a vacant building just before 9 a.m., according to the Newtown Square Fire Company.

The driver was taken by EMS services for medical evaluation, authorities said.

His status is unknown. There were no reported injuries in the building.

