Delco Deli Deals $593K Lotto Ticket

A diner at a Delaware County deli walked away with over half a million dollars, state officials say.

The lucky customer at John's Corner Deli at 3231 Concord Road in Aston matched all five balls pulled in the Sunday, Feb. 19 drawing for the Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 with Quick Cash game, lotto representatives said.

The crew at John's will now receive a $5,000 bonus check for having sold the winning ticket, officials note.

More than 12,000 Keystone State lottery players won prizes of some amount in the Sunday drawing, and players should always double-check their tickets. Winners should immediately sign the back of their ticket and contact their local Lottery Office for instruction.

To learn more, visit palottery.com.

