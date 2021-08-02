Delaware County Duo In Stolen Car Hit SEPTA During Police Pursuit

A Delaware County duo were in police custody after crashing a stolen SUV into a SEPTA bus Wednesday night, 6abc Action News reports.

Footage from the scene shows a Lexus SUV with heavy front-end damage against the back of the bus at MacDade Boulevard.

Authorities pursued the suspects until 7 p.m., when the pair collided with the bus near the MacDade Mall in Holmes, 6abc says.

It was not clear how many individuals were on the SEPTA bus or if any injuries were reported.

