DA: FBI, U.S Marshals, Area Police Nab 11 Members Of 'Money Making Legends' Gang In DelCo

Federal and local law enforcement agencies teamed up to capture 11 members of the "Money Making Legends" (MML) gang following an investigation into shootings and other violent acts in Delaware County, authorities said.

11 people were arrested and charged Thursday with various crimes in Folcroft, Sharon Hill, Collingdale, and Darby Borough, according to the Delaware County District Attorney's Office.

Folcroft, Sharon Hill, and Darby Police Departments, along with officers from the FBI, US Marshals, New Jersey State Police, SEPTA SWAT, Delco ERT Region 1, Haverford SWAT, General Delco SWAT, Delco Emergency Services, Darby Township, Clifton Heights, Glenolden, Lansdowne, East Lansdowne, Aldan, Upper Darby, Aston, and Upper Chichester Police Departments executed search warrants at multiple addresses early Thursday morning.

Investigators recovered guns, including an AR-15 rifle, and a large quantity of ammunition, the DA's office said.

The charges against the individuals arrested include aggravated assault with intent to commit serious bodily injury, aggravated assault with intent to commit bodily injury, discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure, conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, possession of a firearm without a license, criminal use of a communication facility, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, possession of the instruments of crime, and related firearms offenses.

Additional charges are expected to be filed at the conclusion of the forensic examination of evidence gathered during the sweep.

Arrest warrants have also been issued for alleged (MML) gang members Al Coffee, Shadeen Hargrove, Eric Beecham, Jakyi Hooks, and Nathan Bundy.

The District Attorney's Office encourages those individuals to turn themselves in, and asks for the public’s assistance in locating them. If you know something that might assist in this investigation, please contact Detective Corporal Vincent Port at the Sharon Hill Police Department at (610) 237-6200.

“One year ago First Assistant District Attorney Tanner Rouse, Deputy District Attorney Laurie Moore, and Collingdale Police Chief Ken Felker and I walked the streets of Collingdale to talk with residents about the violence that plagued their neighborhoods," DA Stollsteimer said.

"We promised those residents action. Today we delivered on that promise - we have taken a dangerous gang off the streets, and prevented what we believe to be imminent acts of even more serious violence. I want these arrests to be a warning to those who engage in these senseless crimes. If you commit violent crime in Delaware County, law enforcement will use every resource to bring you to justice."

“Today’s sweep has struck a blow at the MML gang, which has terrorized my community, as well as the communities of Collingdale, Folcroft, and Sharon Hill," Darby Police Chief Joseph Gabe said.

"Interrupting gang violence of this sort requires cooperation and collaboration, as well as tremendous patience, but as today’s arrests make clear, it can be done."

“This investigation is a perfect example of multiple agencies coming together and working hard to end the violence in their towns. By coming together these agencies were successful in taking down several violent individuals that have terrorized these communities for far too long," Sharon Hill Police Chief Richard Herron said.

"The residents of our communities can rest easy knowing these individuals are behind bars and numerous firearms have been taken off the streets. We would like to thank the District Attorney’s office and all agencies that assisted with the investigation and today’s operation.”

“While today’s arrests were truly the result of a team effort, I feel it is important to acknowledge the extraordinary efforts of several individuals. Detective Corporal Vincent Port of the Sharon Hill Police Department, Officer Christopher Izzi of Darby Borough, and Deputy District Attorney Laurie Moore worked tirelessly for many months to build this case and remove these dangerous individuals. On behalf of the residents of the affected communities, I want to express our deep appreciation for the work they do every day to keep us safe,” DA Stollsteimer added.

The District Attorney and the Criminal Investigations Division remind anyone in Delaware County who observes suspicious activity to call 911 immediately and provide the most specific and accurate details possible to assist law enforcement agencies investigating the call for service.

