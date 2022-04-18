1 Killed In Double Chester Shooting: Police

One man was killed and another was injured in a double shooting over the weekend in Chester, authorities said.

Responding officers found the two victims on the 1100 block of West Carla's Lane around 1:35 a.m. on Sunday, April 17, Chester City police said.

Both men were taken to local hospitals by EMS, where one was pronounced dead and the other was listed in stable condition, police said.

Their identities and the circumstances surrounding the shooting were not immediately known.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Chester Police Detective David DeFrank at 610-723-7993 or CID Detective Dave Tyler at 610-891-4197.

