Philly Motorcyclist Who Smashed Rear Windshield Arrested: Police

Police say they've arrested the Philadelphia street racer who was seen on camera smashing a rear windshield before head-butting a driver late on Sunday, Oct. 1. 

Mac Bullock
Mac Bullock

PPD Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore said a suspect is in custody but did not release a name as of Wednesday morning, Oct. 4. 

Video from the incident in 1400 S. Penn Square was shared on Instagram by George Coloney, where the video garnered more than 42K likes.

The footage shows the armed street racer jumping on the back windshield of the vehicle, which according to 6abc was carrying a 5-year-old girl in the back seat.

The driver tells the outlet she was with her girlfriend and two children, ages 5 and 2, delivering Uber Eats, when she began arguing with the biker out the window of her car. That's when he jumped off his bike and onto the back windshield of her car, the driver said.

Click here for the full 6abc report. 

