Philly Mass Shooting Victim Was 'Selfless,' Friends Say

Wamah and four others were named as alleged victims of 40-year-old Kimbrady Carriker, who police believe opened fire with an AR-15-style rifle in Kingsessing late on July 3.

More recently, police have said Wamah actually died the day prior to the Kingsessing attack on July 2, according to Philadelphia City Councilmember Jamie Gauthier.

Gauthier said police responded to the wrong address — one nearly three miles away from the site of his killing — an "error (that) cost us 44 hours that could have been used to investigate the initial killing, before the mass shooting event on July 3rd."

Meanwhile, friends of the 31-year-old have taken to crowdfunding to help Wamah's family handle funeral expenses and other end-of-life costs.

"By joining hands and pooling our resources, we can help alleviate some of the financial burdens they face and offer them the support they need during this difficult time," said organizer Diondre Bright, referring to Wamah's family.

Bright says funds donated to the GoFundMe campaign will also go toward "rais(ing) awareness about the urgent need for stricter gun control legislation and increased mental health support."

The effort, she hopes, will "contribute to creating a safer and more compassionate world" in Wamah's memory.

"Joe, one of my best friends, was possibly the most heartwarming, consistently positive, charismatic, selfless person you would be honored to let into your life," Bright wrote.

"At any time during the day, if he wasn’t doing for himself, he was doing for you."

Elsewhere online, others close to Wamah penned tributes in his honor.

Wamah, according to his Facebook profile, lived in Darby. Police are continuing to refer to him as a victim of the mass shooting despite the apparent discrepancies in the official timeline.

Click here to support Joseph Wamah's memorial fund on GoFundMe.com.

