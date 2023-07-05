Suspect Charged In Philadelphia Mass Shooting That Killed 5

Kimbrady Carriker, 40, is accused of murder, assault, reckless endangerment, and related firearm offenses, city police told Daily Voice.

The first shots rang out just before 8:30 p.m. Monday on the 1600 block of South 56th Street in Kingsessing, the department said. Officers arrived to find multiple victims injured across an "extensive scene," according to police.

Six people were rushed from the scene to Penn Presbyterian Hospital where four of them were pronounced dead, per the department.

Two shooting victims — young boys aged 2 and 13 — were shot several times in the legs but placed in stable condition, police said. Two more victims were hurt by shattered glass, they added.

Another shooting victim was located just after midnight, police said. He was found to have multiple wounds and pronounced dead at the scene by Fire Department medics, according to the release.

Five people were killed in total. They are:

Lashyd Merritt, 20

Dymir Stanton, 29

Ralph Moralis, 59

Daujan Brown, 15

Joseph Wamah Jr., 31

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said at a press conference that the shooter had an AR-style rifle, handgun, and a scanner. Officers were able to arrest the suspect after a foot pursuit, she added.

Mayor Jim Kenney has said he is "outraged" and "heartbroken" for the families and neighbors affected.

"Philadelphia mourns with you," the Mayor wrote.

