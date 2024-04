Authorities said the driver crashed into five parked cars on the 4700 block of Osage Avenue around 1:45 a.m.

He ran over the firefighter's foot and then crashed into the side of a firetruck, authorities said. Both he and the firefighter were hospitalized at Penn-Presbyterian Medical Center in stable condition, police added.

Authorities did not name the 52-year-old driver or announce any charges as of midday Monday.

