Pennsylvania Lottery Player In Delco Wins $150K

The lucky winner matched all five balls pulled in the Friday, Jan. 12 drawing to earn the $150,000 prize, according to state gaming officials.

It's the first winner of the year for Delaware County.

The shop that sold the winning slip, Dollar Magic at 721 South Chester Road in Swarthmore, will receive its own prize of $500, they added.

Winners are not identified until they claim their prize and their ticket is validated. A main Cash 5 prize can be claimed up to one year from the drawing date, and all winning ticketholders should call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481 for instructions.

More than 9,000 other Cash 5 with Quick Cash players earned prizes of some amount in the Friday drawing and every player is encouraged to double-check their ticket every time.

For more, visit palottery.com.

