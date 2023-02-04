Teen 'Collingdale Park Hero' Was Killed At Eagles Playoff Party, Family Says

The family of a 17-year-old boy who once rescued three kids from drowning in an icy pond in Upper Darby but was later shot dead is seeing a surge of community support.

Anthony Alexander Jr. was at an Eagles Super Bowl playoffs party on Marshall Road when he was shot and killed around 5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30, according to a GoFundMe campaign and local police.

Police believe Anthony's life was cut short by Diamire Hickman, who is being tried as an adult on charges of third-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter, and weapons offenses, said Upper Darby police.

Anthony dreamed of becoming a Marine, his family said, and was coming up on the anniversary of his "epic accomplishment" in Collingdale Park.

"To his family and friends, he was a playful child with a good heart and a kind soul. He was someone who cared deeply and had an infectious smile that could light up a room," the campaign reads.

"He was someone who would support you and have your back.... and sadly someone who was taken from us far, far too soon."

Viewing is set for Monday, Feb. 13 from 9 to 11 a.m., at Francis Funeral Home in Philadelphia. A funeral service will follow.

Click here to donate.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Delaware and receive free news updates.