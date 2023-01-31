Heroic Teen Shot Dead In Delco; Suspect In Custody

A Delaware County teenager who once helped save three kids from drowning in an icy pond was shot dead in Upper Darby, authorities say.

Anthony Alexander, 17, of Collingdale Borough, was in an apartment building on the 2400 block of Marshall Road just before 5 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 30, when he was shot, township police said in a statement.

Investigators did not say what led to the shooting.

Early on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 16-year-old Diamire Hickman surrendered to police in connection with the killing, authorities said. He's being tried as an adult and is charged with third-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter, and weapons offenses, said Upper Darby police.

Hickman remains in police custody in lieu of a $750,000 bail bond, court records show.

A little less than a year before his death, Anthony Alexander made local headlines for rescuing children from the icy waters at a Collingdale Park pond.

The teen was hanging out with friends on Feb. 21, 2022, when he heard two little girls and a boy screaming after falling through the ice, 6abc reported. He jumped in and pulled two of the kids from the water before a Collingdale police officer arrived and grabbed the third, the outlet wrote.

"They really need help," he told 6abc. "I wasn't going to sit there and let them drown like that."

On Tuesday, Upper Darby police said they have been in contact with Alexander's family as well as the UD and Southeast Delco School Districts, where the boys were apparently students.

We, at this time, ask that your thoughts and prayers be with everyone affected by this senseless tragedy," the department said.

