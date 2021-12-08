Drexel University Grad, DelCo Native Bradford Greene Dies At 32

Delaware County native Bradford Greene died on Aug. 3 at the age of 32.

Born in Newtown Square, and most recently a resident of Denver, CO, Greene had a passion for traveling, family, mathematics, and poker, his obituary says.

In May of 2018, he received his Bachelor of Science degree from Drexel University, and in May of 2020, he received his Master of Science in Mathematics from the University of Denver, according to his obituary.

Brad is survived by his girlfriend, Hannah Agosta, his mother Barbara Greene, his sister Tina Manes, his brother Matt Manes and Sister-in-law Becky Manes. He is also survived by his nieces Cammy and Charlotte Manes, nephew Carson Manes and his cat Phoebe.

Memorial services were held on Aug. 11 at Donohue Funeral Home in Wayne, PA.

Click here for the full obituary.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.