Contact Us
Delaware Daily Voice serves Aston Twp, Chester, Concord Twp, Haverford Twp, Marple Twp, Radnor Twp, Ridley Twp, Springfield Twp, Upper Chichester Twp & Upper Darby Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Delaware Daily Voice serves Aston Twp, Chester, Concord Twp, Haverford Twp, Marple Twp, Radnor Twp, Ridley Twp, Springfield Twp, Upper Chichester Twp & Upper Darby Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
Breaking News: Police: DWI Driver From Bucks County Demolishes Utility Pole In NJ
News

These Celebrities Call Southeastern Pennsylvania Home

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
(L-R): Taylor Swift, Steve Burns, Kat Dennings Instagram
(L-R): Taylor Swift, Steve Burns, Kat Dennings Instagram Photo Credit: COURTESY: Taylor Swift Instagram, Nick Jr./Paramount +, Kat Dennings

Some actors, athletes, musicians, and television personalities call or at one point have called Southeastern Pennsylvania home. Maybe you saw them at the grocery store -- or are still hoping to.

Either way, here's your common thread with the rich and famous.

Taylor Swift (Singer/Songwriter): West Reading and Wyomissing, PA

Yolanda Hadid (Television Personality/Former Model - "RHOBH," Mother to models Gigi, Bella, and Anwar Hadid): New Hope, PA

Pink (Singer/Songwriter): Doylestown, PA 

Kat Dennings (Actress - "2 Broke Girls"): Bryn Mawr, PA

Tina Fey (Actress/Comedian/Writer - "Saturday Night Live," "30 Rock"): Upper Darby, PA

M. Night Shyamalan (Filmmaker/Actor - "The Sixth Sense," "Signs," "Split"): Penn Valley, PA

Carl Nassib (NFL - Las Vegas Raiders) West Chester, PA

Bradley Cooper (Actor - "The Hangover," "Limitless," "A Star is Born") Abington Township, PA

Matthew Lawrence (Actor - "Mrs. Doubtfire," "Boy Meets World"): Abington Township, PA

Joey Lawrence (Actor - "Melissa and Joey"): Abington Township, PA

Andrew Lawrence (Actor - "Blossom," "Recess") - Abington Township, PA

Peter Boyle (Actor - "Everybody Loves Raymond"): Norristown, PA

Steve Burns (Actor - "Blue's Clues"): Boyertown, PA

Sabrina Carpenter (Singer/Actress - "Girl Meets World"): Lehigh Valley area

Mike Piazza (MLB - New York Mets, Los Angeles Dodgers): Norristown, PA

Jonathan Taylor Thomas (Actor - "Home Improvement," "The Lion King") - Bethlehem, PA

John Oates (Guitarist - Hall & Oates): North Wales, PA

Daryl Hall (Singer - Hall & Oates): Pottstown, PA

Vince Papale (NFL - Philadelphia Eagles): Chester, PA

Brandon Cole "Bam" Margera (Skateboarder - "Jackass") - West Chester, PA

Danny Bonaduce (Actor - "The Partridge Family"): Broomall, PA

Joan Jett (Singer/Songwriter): Wynnewood, PA

Dane DeHaan (Actor -"The Amazing Spider-Man 2," "Valerian in Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets"): Allentown, PA

Amanda Seyfried (Actress - "Mean Girls," "Mamma Mia!"): Allentown, PA

Miles Teller (Actor -"The Divergent Series," "The Spectacular Now"): Downingtown, PA

NOTE*: This list purposefully omitted celebrities from Philadelphia as Daily Voice Pennsylvania primarily covers Adams, Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties.

Did we miss any? Email nacosta@dailyvoice.com

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Delaware Daily Voice!

Serves Aston Twp, Chester, Concord Twp, Haverford Twp, Marple Twp, Radnor Twp, Ridley Twp, Springfield Twp, Upper Chichester Twp & Upper Darby Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.