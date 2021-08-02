These Celebrities Call Southeastern Pennsylvania Home

Some actors, athletes, musicians, and television personalities call or at one point have called Southeastern Pennsylvania home. Maybe you saw them at the grocery store -- or are still hoping to.

Either way, here's your common thread with the rich and famous.

Taylor Swift (Singer/Songwriter): West Reading and Wyomissing, PA

Yolanda Hadid (Television Personality/Former Model - "RHOBH," Mother to models Gigi, Bella, and Anwar Hadid): New Hope, PA

Pink (Singer/Songwriter): Doylestown, PA

Kat Dennings (Actress - "2 Broke Girls"): Bryn Mawr, PA

Tina Fey (Actress/Comedian/Writer - "Saturday Night Live," "30 Rock"): Upper Darby, PA

M. Night Shyamalan (Filmmaker/Actor - "The Sixth Sense," "Signs," "Split"): Penn Valley, PA

Carl Nassib (NFL - Las Vegas Raiders) West Chester, PA

Bradley Cooper (Actor - "The Hangover," "Limitless," "A Star is Born") Abington Township, PA

Matthew Lawrence (Actor - "Mrs. Doubtfire," "Boy Meets World"): Abington Township, PA

Joey Lawrence (Actor - "Melissa and Joey"): Abington Township, PA

Andrew Lawrence (Actor - "Blossom," "Recess") - Abington Township, PA

Peter Boyle (Actor - "Everybody Loves Raymond"): Norristown, PA

Steve Burns (Actor - "Blue's Clues"): Boyertown, PA

Sabrina Carpenter (Singer/Actress - "Girl Meets World"): Lehigh Valley area

Mike Piazza (MLB - New York Mets, Los Angeles Dodgers): Norristown, PA

Jonathan Taylor Thomas (Actor - "Home Improvement," "The Lion King") - Bethlehem, PA

John Oates (Guitarist - Hall & Oates): North Wales, PA

Daryl Hall (Singer - Hall & Oates): Pottstown, PA

Vince Papale (NFL - Philadelphia Eagles): Chester, PA

Brandon Cole "Bam" Margera (Skateboarder - "Jackass") - West Chester, PA

Danny Bonaduce (Actor - "The Partridge Family"): Broomall, PA

Joan Jett (Singer/Songwriter): Wynnewood, PA

Dane DeHaan (Actor -"The Amazing Spider-Man 2," "Valerian in Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets"): Allentown, PA

Amanda Seyfried (Actress - "Mean Girls," "Mamma Mia!"): Allentown, PA

Miles Teller (Actor -"The Divergent Series," "The Spectacular Now"): Downingtown, PA

NOTE*: This list purposefully omitted celebrities from Philadelphia as Daily Voice Pennsylvania primarily covers Adams, Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties.

Did we miss any? Email nacosta@dailyvoice.com

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.