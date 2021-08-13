'DelCo's Mom', Longtime EMT Mary Ellis Dies After 'Valiant' Fight With Cancer

The Delaware County community is mourning the loss of a woman known as "Delco's Mom," who died on Aug. 13 after a valiant fight with cancer.

Born in Collingdale, Mary Theresa Ellis' 30-year journey in emergency services began when she was a volunteer at Collingdale Fire Company Ambulance followed by Darby Fire Company Ambulance before moving on to the Mercy-Fitzgerald Paramedics. She also worked with Sharon Hill, Lansdowne, Folcroft, Yeadon, Briarcliffe, Darby, and Clifton Heights Fire Companies, according to her obituary.

"Chances are probably pretty good you met her in one fashion or another, either treating one of your family members or if you needed her services, treating you like one of her family," the Darby Township Police Department wrote on Facebook.

The Emergency Services Community is hurting today. Every once in a while a kindred spirit comes into your life and truly... Posted by Darby Township Police Department on Friday, August 13, 2021

Ellis was remembered as someone with an "endearing, zesty, spunk for life," her obit says.

"Mom was a staple in EMS and was often found chasing her “children” around on fires and other emergencies to ensure everyone was hydrated and cool or warm depending on the weather," the Darby Fire Company wrote on Facebook.

"Her humor, love, compassion, brutal honesty, and smile will be missed by so many of us."

The Officers and Members of Darby Fire Cō #1 regret to announce the passing of Mary Ellis. “Mom” as she was so... Posted by Darby Fire Co. # 1 Station 4 on Friday, August 13, 2021

Mary is predeceased by her parents James and Mary Maloney, brother Ed Maloney and her nephew Matthew Maloney.

Mary is survived by her husband Mike Ellis, her children; Jason and his wife Karen Faust, Jimmy Faust, Jennifer and her husband Dave Gilliard, and their father Bill Faust.

She was also the stepmother of; Melissa Ellis, Michael Ellis Jr., Nicole Ellis, Billy Faust, and Susan Faust. She is the proud Me-Mom of Lily, Charlotte, Ariella, James, Mackenzie, David, Gabriella, Kinley, Hannah, Mikayla, Morgan, and Maggie Mae and sister of; James and his wife Bernadette Maloney, Joseph and his wife Jodie Maloney, Eileen, and her husband Dennis Menardi, Michael and his wife Kathleen Maloney, Patrick and his wife Lynn Maloney and her sister-in-law Mary Henry Maloney. She is also survived and will be missed by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Relatives, friends, neighbors, police, firefighters, EMTs, and paramedics are invited to gather with Ellis' family to share firehouse and family adventure stories on Aug. 19 between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. and on Aug. 20 between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. at McCausland Garrity Marchesani Funeral Home on South Chester Pike in Glenolden.

Her burial will be celebrated on Aug. 20 at 11:30 a.m. at St. Joseph's Church on Woodlawn Avenue in Collingdale.

Click here for the full obituary.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.