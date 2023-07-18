Minor Strangled At Gunpoint In Delco Home, Suspect At Large: Police

Craig Devakow, 38, is wanted for assault, strangulation, terroristic threats, gun possession, and related counts, said Upper Chichester Police.

Investigators say Devakow angrily stormed into the kitchen of a township home on Saturday, July 15. Brandishing a "'shiny black' handgun," Devakow allegedly "started choking the victim with his left hand and held the gun to their neck with his right."

"Don't you know who the [expletive] I am?" Devakow said, according to the department. "I just got out of jail, what did you not read the newspaper?"

State court records show that on July 2, Devakow was released from a county lockup on a $5,000 cash bail. He was being held on assault and strangulation charges from an alleged incident on Tansey Drive on July 1, according to the documents and a release from UCPD.

While being strangled in the kitchen, the minor told police they "could not breathe or scream" and "believed they were taking their last breath."

"An unidentified person" ended the attack and the victim escaped, police said.

Anyone with information on Devakow's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or submit a tip through the Delaware County Crime Watch webpage.

