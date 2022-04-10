PA Singer Deserved More From Judges On 'The Voice,' Fans Say

Viewers are turning to social media to express their frustrations after a Pennsylvania singer on NBC's "The Voice" received only one chair turn during her blind audition.

Hillary Torchiana, 34, of West Chester, sang Adele's "Easy on Me" during the Monday, Oct 3 episode and got interest from seasoned judge Blake Shelton.

Though all of the judges applauded Torchiana at the end of her performance, one commented on how she didn't fully agree with Torchiana's song choice.

"I think an Adele song is just -- it's a hard pick, because you just know that you're going to be compared to her, your tone is going to be compared to hers," Camila Cabello said. "So, I'm excited to see what other song choices you make."

Torchiana went on to tell Shelton that she was hoping he'd turn his chair because he reminds her of her fiance, who also appeared from backstage.

"I did detect some twang in your voice," Shelton said. "It was enough that I thought you know what, I'm not sure where exactly this girl is coming from, but I want to be a part of it.

Soon after the segment was posted on YouTube, users began to express their displeasure with the other judges while complementing Torchiana's control.

"How did she only get a one chair turn? Incredible voice," one user commented.

"She’s got great control of her voice, especially with the fact that she’s singing an Adele song, Adele’s an unbelievable singer but so is Hillary, it was magnificent," another added.

"Wow! I have seen all 4 chairs turn for alot less! This girl will go far," another comment reads.

Torchiana turned to Instagram to thank everyone for their "overwhelming love and support."

"The Voice" airs Monday and Tuesday at 8/7c on NBC.

