Four Killed In Single Night In Philadelphia: Police

It started in Olney around 7:30 p.m., the department said. A 32-year-old man was found with multiple gunshot wounds "throughout the body" in a home on the 5900 block of North 3rd Street, according to authorities.

Outside, a 31-year-old man was also found with multiple gunshot wounds, they continued.

Police took both to Einstein Medical Center where they both died around 8 p.m., the department said. No arrests had been made as of Friday morning.

Hours later, around 10:30 p.m., officers responded to reports of an armed man on the 1900 block of East Ontario Street, police said. They arrived to find a man laying in the street with gunshot wounds to his "upper left chest and arm," investigators said.

He was taken to Temple University Hospital where he died around 11:15 p.m., authorities wrote. No arrests were made and no motive was apparent, per detectives.

About twenty minutes later, officers were called to Lawncrest for another reported shooting. They showed up on the 5800 block of Rising Sun Avenue to find a 26-year-old man who had been shot in the chest, hip, and elbow, police said.

The 26-year-old died at Einstein Medical just after midnight, they added.

Police did not name any of the four victims.

