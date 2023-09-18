Flight Attendant Tried To Board Plane With Loaded Gun At PHL: Authorities

The woman, an Arizona resident, was found to have a loaded .380 caliber handgun at the security checkpoint, said a Transportation Security Administration spokesperson.

She was arrested and may now face a federal fine, officials added.

The next day, Saturday, Sept. 16, agents said they thwarted a passenger from North Carolina from boarding with a loaded handgun. He faces the same financial penalty as the flight attendant, they said.

The incidents happened just two weeks after TSA agents stopped a retail concession worker from bringing a loaded 9mm pistol through the security checkpoint, authorities said.

As of Sunday, Sept. 17, a total of 31 people have been accused of bringing firearms through security checkpoints at PHL in 2023.

“It is well known publicly that passengers are not permitted to carry their firearms through our security checkpoints,” said Christine Assili, TSA Deputy Federal Security Director at the Philly airport.

“But it is just as important that the public is aware that individuals who work at the airport also are not permitted to be in possession of a gun. We are equally focused on screening employees as well as travelers.”

For more information on prohibited items, visit TSA.gov.

