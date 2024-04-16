Partly Cloudy 67°

Firefighter Charged In Colwyn Arson Fire, Court Docs Say

A Yeadon Fire Company member is accused of starting a vehicle fire in Colwyn last Thursday, April 11, according to a criminal complaint obtained by Daily Voice. 

Scene from the Colwyn arson fire on April 11. 

 Photo Credit: Facebook/Darby Fire Co. # 1 Station 4
Abner Roberts, 18, is charged with felony arson, risking catastrophe, and related counts, court records show. 

The Darby Fire Company said it happened on the 200 block of South 2nd Street around 4:15 p.m. Thursday. Firefighters arrived to find a Land Rover engulfed in flames with exposure to three surrounding homes. 

According to the affidavit, Roberts was found at the scene using a garden hose to fight the flames. The 18-year-old, a Yeadon Fire Company member, later admitted to setting the fire himself, state police said. 

Investigators believe he sprayed isopropyl alcohol on the car's rear seat before using a lighter to ignite it. He also set fire to styrofoam in a nearby trash can, according to authorities. 

The residence above the car had fire damage up to the second-floor roofline, police added. 

Roberts is being held in lieu of a $75,000 bail and has a preliminary hearing set for April 24. 

