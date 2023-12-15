A Ford F-150 believed to be stolen by fugitive Isaiah R. Tilghman was found abandoned on the 2600 block of South Front Street, Marshals said Friday, Dec. 15.

The truck was bearing a stolen license plate that authorities believe Tilghman snagged off a similar truck in the Port Richmond neighborhood last Wednesday, Dec. 6.

The 33-year-old has been on the run since escaping the Blair County Prison on Sunday, Dec. 3, officials said previously. He was being held on drug charges and alleged parole violations, according to Marshals.

Tilghman is described as 5-foot-10 and 160 pounds with brown eyes, black hair, and tattoos on both arms. His last known address was on the 6200 block of Dickens Avenue in Southwest Philly.

Anyone who spots him is asked to call the U.S. Marshals Philadelphia Tipline at 1-866-865-8477.

