Disturbing Video Shows Man Pushed Onto SEPTA Train Tracks

The disturbing clip posted to X.com by user @PhillyCrimeUpd appears to show two men involved in a fight before one of them seems to push the other onto the tracks.

It happened at the 34th and Market Street platform around 4:30 p.m., city police told Daily Voice previously. Medics were called but the victim died at the scene about an hour later, according to PPD.

His name is being withheld pending notification of loved ones, SEPTA said.

Police investigators believe the victim was holding onto the other man, "scolding" him and "making threatening gestures."

The other man broke free, threw two punches, and fell to the platform, while the victim "unfortunately fell on the tracks and was struck by the El train," a police spokesperson said.

The other man was arrested within minutes of the incident and has been charged, according to SEPTA. His name was not released as of Friday morning, Jan. 5.

The Homicide Unit is investigating.

