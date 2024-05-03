Cold CASE: State Police Seek Tips In Media Girl's 1975 Disappearance

Eaton was last seen on May 17 of that year near the intersection of Indian Lane and Media Station Road in Media, according to state police.

According to a 2021 report by NBC Philadelphia, she was headed into town to buy a gift for her brother when she vanished.

In 2021, PSP reportedly told NBC they believed the case was still solvable and that they now considered it a homicide. Investigators at the time said they received new leads and searched a wooded area near where Eaton was last seen.

No breaks in the case have been announced in the three years since.

Anyone with information is asked to call PSP's Media Barracks at 215-452-5216 or submit a tip online.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Delaware and receive free news updates.