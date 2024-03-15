Overcast 57°

Car Hits Three Children On Philadelphia Street: Authorities

Three children are in the hospital after they were struck by a car in Southwest Philadelphia on Thursday, March 14, city police said. 

Woodland Avenue and South 68th Street in Philadelphia; PPD.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)/Inset: Philadelphia Police
Mac Bullock
It happened near the corner of Woodland Avenue and South 68th Street around 4 p.m., according to PPD. The victims were crossing the street when they were hit by a Subaru, authorities said. 

A 6-year-old boy suffered severe head and face injuries and was taken to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia in critical condition, police said. 

The others, an 11-year-old girl and an 8-year-old boy, received minor injuries to their legs, face, and arms and were also taken to CHOP, officials said. Both are in stable condition. 

Investigators said the driver of the Subaru, a 44-year-old woman, remained at the scene. She was not hurt. 

