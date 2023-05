Tyleek Young was last seen on the 6400 block of Woodland Avenue around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 9, city police said.

He is described as 4-foot-7, weighing 70 pounds with a thin build, short hair and brown eyes. A description of his clothing on Tuesday was not immediately available, investigators added.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Southwest Detective Division at 215-686-3183 or 911.

