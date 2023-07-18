Partly Cloudy 87°

$1 Million Powerball Ticket Sold In PA

Three Pennsylvanians won high-figure prizes in a "historic" PowerBall drawing on Monday, July 17, according to state gaming officials. 

Bethel Food Market, 1406 Naamans Creek Road, Garnet Valley
Mac Bullock
The largest prize went to a Delaware County player, who walked away with $1 million after matching all five white balls drawn, lotto reps said. The vending store, Bethel Food Market at 1406 Naamans Creek Road in Garnet Valley, is slated to receive a $5,000 bonus check for selling the lucky ticket. 

Elsewhere in the Keystone State, two players won $200,000 a piece from Powerball with Power Play tickets, officials said. Both players matched four of the five white balls pulled and the red Powerball, without which they would have only won $50,000, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery. 

Right-A-Way at 1200 Dewey Avenue in Williamsport, Lycoming County and Giant Eagle at 600 Towne Square Way in Pittsburgh will each get a $500 bonus for selling the tickets, state lotto reps said. 

More than 166,000 Pennsylvanians won prizes of some amount in Monday's drawing and each player is encouraged to double-check their ticket every time. Winning tickets should be signed immediately. 

Powerball will draw for its current $1 billion jackpot — the seventh largest in US history — on Wednesday, July 19. 

To learn more, visit palottery.com

