The shooting happened in the 100 block of Frank S. Brown Boulevard just after 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 23, according to the Steelton police. No injuries were reported but "multiple shell casings and projectiles" were found in the area, police said.

The area could be known to some readers as Adams Street, but it was renamed in 2017 in honor of the first Black mayor, police explained at the time. Mayor Brown was "also a member of the Steelton Elks Lodge for more than 60 years serving as Grand Lodge Treasurer and Grand Lodge Secretary," the police wrote in the release.

The lodge is home to both Cyrene Lodge #169 and the Cyrenus Temple #75, according to the lodge's social media.

On Friday, Feb 16., one of Pennsylvania State Police Harrisburg's Top Five Most Wanted Fugitives, Ricky Jermaine Anderson was taken into custody by the US Marshals Services Fugitive Task Force in the 100 block of Frank S. Brown Boulevard, as Daily Voice previously reported.

This is the second fugitive US Marshals Services Fugitive Task Force arrested in connection with the area, as Melvin Thomas was arrested for a shooting in the 100 block of Frank S. Brown Boulevard in 2022, as Daily Voice reported at the time. Melvin's case is scheduled to head to plea court in June, as detailed in an updated court docket.

The area had several shootings over the last few years including on New Year's Day 2024, Aug. 24, 2022 (for which Thomas was arrested), and Nov. 1. 2018, as numerous outlets reported.

Just before 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 23, Mayor Ciera Dent labeled the lodge a "nuisance property, a public safety hazard, and a place servicing unlawful and tumultuous assemblies to the residents of Steelton," and declared a state of emergency.

The declaration means she can request aid from law enforcement in neighboring municipalities to help "prevent and suppress mobs, riots, and unlawful and tumultuous assemblies."

It is unclear how long the declaration and the closure order will remain in effect.

Anyone with information about the shooting on Feb. 23 is asked to call the Steelton Police at 717-856-8137.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Dauphin and receive free news updates.