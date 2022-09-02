Contact Us
Steelton Shooter Tracked Down By The FBI, US Marshals

Melvin Thomas
Melvin Thomas Photo Credit: Dauphin County Prison

A man who shot some in Steelton on Wednesday, August 24, was arrested on Thursday, September 1, Steelton Borough police say.

Melvin Thomas, 43, of the 600 block of North 2nd Street in Steelton, taken into custody in connection "with the assistance of the FBI and the U.S. Marshals Service, " police say.

The shooting had happened in the 100 block of Frank S. Brown Boulevard/Adams Street around 8:20 p.m., according to the police. 

The injured man was transported to a local hospital.

Thomas has been charged with three felonies for Possession Of Firearm Prohibited, Aggravated Assault - Attempts to cause or causes bodily injury with a deadly weapon, Firearms Not To Be Carried Without a License; three misdemeanors for Use or Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia Marijuana-Small Amount Personal Use, Retaliation Against Witness or Victim; as well as a summary offense for Firearms-Discharge Of Firearms Prohibited, according to court documents.

The origin of the retaliation is unclear.

Thomas has been held in the Dauphin County Prison, with a bail set at $50,000, according to the police and verified by court documents.

His preliminary hearing has been scheduled before Magisterial District Judge Kenneth A. Lenker at 9:45 a.m. on September 20, according to his court docket.

