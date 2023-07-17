Haze Smoke 86°

Sofía Vergara Wipes PA Native Husband Joe Manganiello From Instagram

There was barely a trace of Joe Manganiello on Sofia Vergara's Instagram on Monday, July 17, as word spread the pair appeared to be separating after seven years together

Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello at Easter 2023.
Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello at Easter 2023. Photo Credit: Instagram/Joe Manganiello @joemanganiello
Jillian Pikora
Manganiello, a Pittsburgh native, proposed to Vergara after six months of dating on Christmas Eve 2014, US Weekly reported at the time. 

The "Magic Mike" performer wed the Modern Family star in Palm Beach, Florida, on November 22, 2015, as CNN reported.

Over the weekend, it appears, Vergara removed all photos, videos, and tags of images with her husband from her Instagram

The last post of the couple together was an old repost Joe shared for her birthday last week. 

Sources told Page Six that the two are planning to divorce, but Daily Voice has been unable to independently confirm that report. 

