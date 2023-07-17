Sofía Vergara Wipes PA Native Husband Joe Manganiello From Instagram

Manganiello, a Pittsburgh native, proposed to Vergara after six months of dating on Christmas Eve 2014, US Weekly reported at the time.

The "Magic Mike" performer wed the Modern Family star in Palm Beach, Florida, on November 22, 2015, as CNN reported.

Over the weekend, it appears, Vergara removed all photos, videos, and tags of images with her husband from her Instagram.

The last post of the couple together was an old repost Joe shared for her birthday last week.

Sources told Page Six that the two are planning to divorce, but Daily Voice has been unable to independently confirm that report.

