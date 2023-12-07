Snow Coming To PA In Powerful Weekend Storm (Timing, Updates)

While the weekend will begin with a warmup with temps expected to reach 59 come Sunday, Dec. 10, a cold front isn't far behind.

By Sunday night, temps will hit a low of 33. Rain and thunderstorms that will have begun in the morning will turn to snow in the northernmost swath of Pennsylvania and greater Pittsburgh (see weather map above).

"One zone that has a higher chance of picking up 6 inches of snow during Sunday night is from north and east of Scranton, Pennsylvania to southwest of Albany, New York," AccuWeather says.

Snow will stick around through the night making for a messy commute Monday morning, Dec. 11, according to the National Weather Service.

Friday and Saturday will be partly cloudy with a high of 50 and 55, respectively, the National Weather Service says. Sunday will be close to 60 but temps will drop to a low of 33 come nighttime, the NWS says.

Wind gusts between 40 and 50 mph will accompany the precipitation.

Click here for more from AccuWeather.

