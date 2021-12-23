Contact Us
Dauphin Daily Voice serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Dauphin Daily Voice serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
  • Lebanon
    serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp
  • Berks
    serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
Schools

PA Mom Charged For Pouring Bleach On Child, Punching Parent: Report

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
Rowland Academy and a bottle of Clorox bleach.
Rowland Academy and a bottle of Clorox bleach. Photo Credit: Google Maps; Twitter (Clorox)

The central Pennsylvania mom who publicly poured bleach on someone else's child outside of a middle school has been arrested, according to a report by PennLive.

Marlaina Lucus, 30, has been charged with simple assault for punching the same child’s mother in the face in a fight following the bleach pouring incident, the outlet reports citing a criminal complaint filed by police.

Police were called to intervene in a brawl between parents and students outside Rowland Academy located at 1842 Derry Street on Monday around 3:30 p.m., the outlet reports citing police.

Lucus was held overnight in the Dauphin County Prison and was released on bond on Tuesday, the outlet reports citing court documents. Her preliminary has been scheduled for Jan. 6, according to court documents the outlet reports.

Click here to read more from PennLive.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.