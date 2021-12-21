Contact Us
Dauphin Daily Voice serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Dauphin Daily Voice serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
  • Lebanon
    serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp
  • Berks
    serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
Breaking News: NJ Man Busted By FBI For Selling Bogus Tom Brady Super Bowl Rings
News

Central PA Mom Publicly Pours Bleach On Middle School Student: Report

Daily Voice
Rowland Academy and a bottle of Clorox bleach.
Rowland Academy and a bottle of Clorox bleach. Photo Credit: Google Maps; Twitter (Clorox)

A central Pennsylvania mother poured bleach over an 11-year-old student outside of a middle school on Monday, according to a report by PennLive citing school officials.

The sixth grade student had been confronted by the woman as they were walking to their parent’s car on their way home from outside of Harrisburg’s Rowland Academy along Swatara Street, the outlet reports citing a press conference held by Harrisburg School District Superintendent Eric Turman.

Immediately after the incident, a fight broke out among parents and students in the area, as staff worked to break it up and police were called, the outlet cites Turman.

The student -- covered in bleach -- was treated at the scene by the school nurse and was taken to a local hospital for additional care, according to Turman. The attacker was arrested by Pennsylvania state police–although no charges appear to have been filed, she was banned from school and Dauphin County Children and Youth Services was called, officials said.

The name of the woman who allegedly attacked the child has not been released.

Click here to read more from PennLive.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.