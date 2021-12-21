Central PA Mom Publicly Pours Bleach On Middle School Student: Report

A central Pennsylvania mother poured bleach over an 11-year-old student outside of a middle school on Monday, according to a report by PennLive citing school officials.

The sixth grade student had been confronted by the woman as they were walking to their parent’s car on their way home from outside of Harrisburg’s Rowland Academy along Swatara Street, the outlet reports citing a press conference held by Harrisburg School District Superintendent Eric Turman.

Immediately after the incident, a fight broke out among parents and students in the area, as staff worked to break it up and police were called, the outlet cites Turman.

The student -- covered in bleach -- was treated at the scene by the school nurse and was taken to a local hospital for additional care, according to Turman. The attacker was arrested by Pennsylvania state police–although no charges appear to have been filed, she was banned from school and Dauphin County Children and Youth Services was called, officials said.

The name of the woman who allegedly attacked the child has not been released.

