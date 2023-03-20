Children Charged For Making Threats Against Steelton-Highspire, Harrisburg, Schools: Police

Multiple children have been charged in connection with threats made against the Steelton-Highspire School District and the Rowland Academy on March 20, 2023, police say.

The Swatara Township Police Department received a report after someone spotted the social media they made.

The children are believed to between the ages of 13 and 18 years old since most social media sites have a minimum age requirement, but it is not confirmed and it is possible the juveniles lied about their ages to use the unnamed site.

"Officers and Detectives immediately began working with school district employees from both schools to investigate this post. Within hours, we were able to identify and interview the juveniles involved in the post," the police state in the release.

The individuals responsible have been charged " with Terrorist Threats through the Dauphin County Juvenile Court system," the police said, adding, "there is no further threat to the schools."

Additional information was not released.

