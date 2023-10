The ball python was found during student pick-up just before 4 p.m. on Oct. 3rd.

The Lower Paxton Township Police think the snake may have slithered out of a family's car at Dauphin County Technical School.

Anyone with information about the snake and who it may belong to is asked to call the Lower Paxton Township Police Department at 717-558-6900.

