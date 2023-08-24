Overcast 74°

'Police Incident' Shutters I-83 South Bridge: PennDOT (Developing)

A "police incident" has halted all traffic on Interstate 83 in Central Pennsylvania, authorities announced on Thursday night. 

A traffic view of the "police incident" on Interstate 83's South Bridge. Photo Credit: 511PA
The police incident on I-83 North happened in the northbound lane South Bridge around 9:15 p.m. on Aug. 24, according to PennDOT spokesperson Fritzi Schreffler. 

The area closed goes from Exit 41B for Lemoyne to Exit 43 for Capitol/2nd Street.

All southbound lanes were briefly closed as well but were reopened before 9 p.m., according to 511PA. 

The number of vehicles or persons involved is unknown.

This is a developing situation. Check back here for updates.

