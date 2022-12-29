Video Shows Harrisburg Woman's Killer, Police Say

Harrisburg police are searching for the man they say beat a woman to death in a city park last week.

An adult woman was found dead of multiple traumatic injuries at Sunken Garden Park near North Front and Verbeke streets on Thursday, Dec. 22, the Bureau said in a statement.

Her identity has not been released.

The death, originally deemed "suspicious," is now being investigated as a homicide, and authorities believe they caught the killer on video.

The suspect is a man and was last seen wearing a dark blue hoodie with blue shorts and sandals.

To submit a tip, call the Harrisburg Bureau of Police at 717-558-6900 or visit the Dauphin County Crime Watch webpage.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Dauphin and receive free news updates.