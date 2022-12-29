Contact Us
Dauphin Daily Voice serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Police & Fire

Video Shows Harrisburg Woman's Killer, Police Say

Mac Bullock
Email me Read More Stories
Police have released video that they say shows the man who beat a woman to death in a Harrisburg park last week.
Police have released video that they say shows the man who beat a woman to death in a Harrisburg park last week. Photo Credit: Harrisburg Bureau of Police

Harrisburg police are searching for the man they say beat a woman to death in a city park last week. 

An adult woman was found dead of multiple traumatic injuries at Sunken Garden Park near North Front and Verbeke streets on Thursday, Dec. 22, the Bureau said in a statement. 

Her identity has not been released.

The death, originally deemed "suspicious," is now being investigated as a homicide, and authorities believe they caught the killer on video. 

The suspect is a man and was last seen wearing a dark blue hoodie with blue shorts and sandals. 

To submit a tip, call the Harrisburg Bureau of Police at 717-558-6900 or visit the Dauphin County Crime Watch webpage. 

to follow Daily Voice Dauphin and receive free news updates.