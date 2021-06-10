Contact Us
Second Teen Arrested For Attempted Robbery During Home Invasion In Harrisburg

Jillian Pikora
Mannix Martinez.
Mannix Martinez. Photo Credit: Lower Paxton Township PD

A second teenager has been arrested for an attempted robbery during a home invasion, according to Lower Paxton Township police.

Mannix J. Martinez, 16 of Harrisburg, was arrested on Tuesday for his involvement in an incident at a home in the 100 block of South Lockwillow Avenue on April 25, say police.

Zakai Anderson, also 16, was arrested for the same incident last month, as Daily Voice previously reported

Martinez is a juvenile but has been charged as an adult.

He is facing four counts of "F1 Criminal Attempt - Robbery-Threat Immediate Serious Injury," according to court documents.

He is currently free from the Dauphin County Prison on $75,000 in bail.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 30 at 2:15 p.m.

