Road Rage Shooter At-Large, Man Hurt In Central Pennsylvania: Police

Dauphin Daily Voice serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
Swatara Township police vehicle
Swatara Township police vehicle Photo Credit: Facebook/Swatara Township police department

A man was hurt in a road rage shooting in central Pennsylvania, authorities say.  

The Swatara Township Police were called to a "road rage incident" that "resulted in gunshots" along Route 322 East around 10:24 a.m. on August 25, 2022, according to a release from the department.

The man had been heading east down Hummelstown Hill when he switched to the right lane, and "shortly after doing so four rounds were shot into his van," police say. 

At least one of the rounds hit the man, according to the police. 

The man told the police the reported the suspect's vehicle to be a blue or black Honda or Hyundai sedan. 

Anyone who witnessed this incident or can provide any information about it should contact the Swatara Township Police at 717-564-2550. or email Detective Platt at kplatt@swatarapolice.org.

